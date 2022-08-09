China July pork prices surge 25% on-month -statistics bureau

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices in July surged 25.6% on a monthly basis, said the statistics bureau on Wednesday, attributing the gains to production capacity cuts, farmers holding back pigs from market and a recovery in consumer demand.

On an annual basis, pork prices were also up 20.2% year-on-year, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

