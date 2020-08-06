China July exports rise 7.2% y/y, imports down 1.4%

China's exports in July surged 7.2% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.4%, customs data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would fall 0.2% from a year earlier after an unexpected 0.5% expansion in June.

Imports were estimated to have climbed 1.0%, versus an increase of 2.7% in June.

China posted a trade surplus of $62.33 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $42.00 billion surplus and $46.42 billion surplus in June.

