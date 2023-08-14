News & Insights

China July crude steel output up 11.5% y/y - stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

August 14, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China produced 90.8 million metric tons of crude steel in July, up 11.5% from the same period a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The July volume was slightly lower than 91.11 million metric tons in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The world's largest steel producer manufactured 626.51 million tons of the ferrous metal in the first seven months of the year, up 2.5% from the same period a year before, NBS data showed.

