China July copper imports slide on slow demand, high prices

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's copper imports slid 2.7% in July from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, weighed down by soft demand in the faltering economy and high global prices.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products totalled 451,159 metric tons in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

In the first seven months of 2023, China's copper imports fell 20.7% to 3.3 million metric tons, compared with a year-earlier, the customs data showed.

The metal, including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper, is used widely in construction, transportation and power sectors.

China's manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month in July, and its industrial profits extended this year's double-digit pace of declines into a sixth month, hammering copper demand.

However, prospects of further stimulus from Beijing and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow down rate hikes for the year supported copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether.

As the benchmark copper contract in London recorded the best monthly performance since January, some buyers in China shied away.

Market participants said shipments from the Democratic Republic of Congo gradually arrived in July, as China's CMOC Group 603993.SSresumed exports from its TFM mine after resolving a dispute with the state miner.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

