China July auto sales surge 16.4%, fourth month of gains

Adds year to date figures, breakdowns by segment

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's auto sales in July climbed 16.4% from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month of gains as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Sales rose to 2.11 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

For the year to date, sales were down 12.7% to 12.37 million vehicles.

In July, sales of trucks, vans and other commercial vehicles, which constitute around a quarter of the overall market, surged 59.4%, while sales of passenger vehicles rose 8.5%.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) grew 19.3% to 98,000 units, ending 12 straight months of decline. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Automakers which have reported sales growth in July include Great Wall Motor 601633.SS, Geely Automobile 0175.HK and Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T.

The auto association said last month that China's auto sales are expected to fall between 10% and 20% this year.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edwina Gibbs)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.