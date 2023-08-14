News & Insights

China July aluminium output up 1.5% at 3.48 mln metric tons - stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

August 14, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium production rose 1.5% to 3.48 million metric tons in July versus a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

For the first seven months this year, China produced 23.62 million tons, up 2.8% from the same period last year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

