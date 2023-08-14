China July aluminium output rises as Yunnan production ramps up

Recasts throughout, adds background

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's primary aluminium output in July rose slightly from a year earlier, according to data released on Tuesday, as smelters in the southwestern province of Yunnan ramped up production as hydropower supply for their facilities improved.

The world's top aluminium producer churned out 3.48 million metric tons of primary aluminium last month, up 1.5% from the year-ago period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Yunnan, China's fourth-biggest aluminium-producing region, began lifting curbs on power supplies in late June to the industry, whose smelters consume large amounts of electricity to make the metal. The province relies heavily on hydropower.

Analysts estimated as much as 1.4 million tons of capacity in Yunnan were added last month as smelters restarted production and new projects came online.

However, smelters in the eastern province of Shandong shut down some capacity and some facilities in Sichuan provinces entered maintenance, according to local information provider Shanghai Metals Market.

July's data showed daily aluminium output was 112,258 tons, compared with 115,333 tons in the previous month, according to a Reuters calculation.

Primary aluminium output totalled 23.62 million tons in the first seven months of 2023, up 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2022, the NBS data showed.

China's non-ferrous metal output was 6.03 million tons in July, up 4.2% year-on-year. Total output for the Jan-July period totalled 42.32 million tons, rising 7% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.