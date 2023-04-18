Markets
CJJD

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Falls After $7 Mln Equity Offering

April 18, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) shares are sliding more than 62 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for the issuance of 2,258,888 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $3.10 per share. The company intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $7 million for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue to the Investor registered warrants to purchase up to 4,517,776 ordinary shares. The closing of the sale is expected to occur on or about April 20, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $1.45, down 69.47 percent from the previous close of $4.75 on a volume of 2,466,164.

