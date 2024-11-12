News & Insights

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Enhances Financial Strategy with Share Surrender

November 12, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) has released an update.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. has announced that CEO Lei Liu will surrender 420,715 ordinary shares, which will be canceled and made available for future issuance under the company’s 2010 Equity Incentive Plan. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s financial conditions while ensuring returns for shareholders. The surrendered shares were previously awarded to Liu as part of a restricted stock grant.

