China Jo-Jo Drugstores Cancels Shares to Boost Finances

October 21, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) has released an update.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has announced a strategic move to enhance its financial standing by cancelling 55,000 ordinary shares surrendered by its CEO and CFO. This decision allows the company to allocate more shares for future issuance under its equity incentive plan, aiming to deliver steady returns to shareholders.

