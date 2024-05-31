China Jo-Jo Drugstores Board Member Resigns

News & Insights

May 31, 2024 — 05:11 pm EDT

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) has released an update.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., a prominent player in China’s healthcare market as both a retailer and wholesaler of pharmaceuticals, announced the resignation of board member Ms. Pingfan Wu for personal reasons. The company clarified that her departure is not due to any internal disagreements regarding business operations or financial matters. Jo-Jo Drugstores continues to serve consumers through online and offline channels, providing easy access to a range of healthcare products and services.

