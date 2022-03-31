China jitters, energy decoupling and Russian gold

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The war in Ukraine is spurring investors and governments to act fast. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss foreign cash fleeing Beijing, the West’s rapid plan to de-Russify its energy mix and Vladimir Putin’s options for his $140 billion gold chest.

