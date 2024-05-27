News & Insights

China Jinmao Schedules 2023 AGM for Key Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited has announced its upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place on June 19, 2024, in Hong Kong. Shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, appoint directors, and decide on the directors’ remuneration. Additionally, the AGM will address the authorization for share buybacks, potentially up to 10% of its issued share capital within the next AGM or by the time specified by laws or company articles.

