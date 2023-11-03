News & Insights

China jet fired flares at Canadian chopper in international waters - Ottawa

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

November 03, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese warplane fired flares at a Canadian helicopter over international waters last Sunday, Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters on Friday, saying Ottawa would express its concerns to Beijing.

His comments marked the second time in two weeks that Canada has accused China's air force of unsafe behavior. In mid-October, Blair said a Chinese jet had come within five meters (16 feet) of a surveillance plane taking part in an U.N. operation to enforce sanctions against North Korea. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer) ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;)) Keywords: CANADA CHINA/ (URGENT)

