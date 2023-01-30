China January factory activity rebounds - official PMI

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

January 30, 2023 — 08:35 pm EST

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity rebounded in January, expanding for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as the "exit wave" from zero-COVID passed through the population and production lines faster than expected.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 50.1, compared with a reading of 47.0 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 49.8.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth.

