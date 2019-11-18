China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China rose 6.6% from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan ($107.58 billion) in the first ten months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

In October, FDI to China grew 7.4% from a year earlier to 69.2 billion yuan, the ministry said.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

