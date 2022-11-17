China Jan-Oct FDI rises 14.4% y/y - commerce ministry

November 17, 2022 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Liz Lee for Reuters

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of the year rose by 14.4% from a year earlier to 1.09 trillion yuan ($152.96 billion), Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in the same 10-month period rose 10.3% year-on-year to 627.4 billion yuan, Shu said.

In dollar terms, ODI increased 7.3% in the January-October period.

($1 = 7.1260 Chinese yuan renminbi)

