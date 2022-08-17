China Jan-July fiscal revenue up 3.2% y/y, excluding impact of VAT credit rebates

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 3.2% in the January-July period from a year earlier, after excluding the impact of value-added tax credit rebates, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiscal expenditure rose 6.4% in the first seven months, according to the finance ministry.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

