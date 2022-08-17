China Jan-July fiscal revenue up 3.2% y/y, excluding impact of VAT credit rebates

Contributor
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jianan Yu

China's fiscal revenue rose 3.2% in the January-July period from a year earlier, after excluding the impact of value-added tax credit rebates, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 3.2% in the January-July period from a year earlier, after excluding the impact of value-added tax credit rebates, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiscal expenditure rose 6.4% in the first seven months, according to the finance ministry.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More