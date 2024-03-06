News & Insights

China Jan-Feb soybean imports at 13.04 mln metric tons - customs

March 06, 2024 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - China imported 13.04 million metric tons of soybeans in January and February, customs data showed on Thursday.

China combines import data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which may fall in either month each year.

