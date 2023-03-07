China Jan-Feb rare earth exports down 5.6% on year - customs

March 07, 2023 — 12:29 am EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's rare earth exports fell 5.6% in the first two months of 2023 from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer decreased to 7,391 tonnes in the January-February period, the General Administration of Customs said.

In the first two months of 2022, China exported 7,835 tonnes of rare earth minerals.

