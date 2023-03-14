China Jan-Feb power output up 0.7 % on yr at 1.35 trillion kWh - stats bureau

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China generated 1.35 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in January-February, up 0.7 % compared with the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Hydropower volumes fell 3.4 % in January-February. Thermal electricity, generated mostly by coal-fired capacity, fell 2.3 % in January-February.. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

