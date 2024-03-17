China Jan-Feb oil refinery output up 3% on strong demand

Updates with background, details

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's oil refinery throughput in January and February rose 3% compared to the same two months a year ago to meet strong demand for transport fuels over the busy Lunar New Year travel period.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer was 118.76 million metric tons, equivalent to 14.45 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight increase over the 14.36 million bpd recorded in January-February 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

China combines data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which fall in either of these months each year.

China's crude imports in the first two months of the year rose 5.1% from a year earlier, customs data showed earlier in March, underscoring what analysts described as solid fuel demand in the world's largest oil importer.

Travel during the holiday increased significantly compared to 2023, when the holiday coincided with the tail-end of China's exit from COVID restrictions in late 2022.

The number of domestic trips during this year's holiday grew by 34.3% from a year earlier, totalling 474 million, data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

International travel also surged. Inbound and outbound trips grew by 2.8 times from the same holiday period last year to 13.52 million, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Meanwhile, the statistics bureau showed that China's January-February domestic crude oil production rose 2.9 % on year to 35.11 million tonnes.

Natural gas production rose 5.9 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 41.7 billion cubic meters (bcm).

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley in Beijing, writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Neil Fullick and Miral Fahmy)

