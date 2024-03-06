News & Insights

US Markets

China Jan-Feb iron ore imports 209.45 mln tonnes, up 8.1%, customs says

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

March 06, 2024 — 10:14 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in the first two months of 2024 grew 8.1% from the same period the prior year to 209.45 million metric tons, customs data showed on Thursday.

China exported 15.91 million tons of steel products between January and February, a year-on-year rise of 32.6%, according to customs data.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.