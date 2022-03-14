China Jan-Feb industrial output +7.5% y/y, retail sales +6.7% y/y

China's industrial output rose 7.5% in the first two months from a year earlier, up from a 4.3% increase seen in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, stronger than a 3.9% surge in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in January and February grew 6.7% year-on-year amid a rising consumption demand during China's Lunar New Year holiday, after increasing 1.7% in December. The figure beat a 3.0% increase in the poll.

Fixed asset investment rose 12.2% in the first two months, compared with the 5.0% increase tipped by the Reuters poll and 4.9% growth in 2021.

