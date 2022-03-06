China Jan-Feb exports rise 16.3% y/y; imports up 15.5%

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's exports rose 16.3% in the January-February period year-on-year, while imports increased 15.5%, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 15.0% in the first two months of the year after a 20.9% gain in December.

Imports were expected to have risen 16.5% after increasing 19.5% in December.

China posted a trade surplus of $115.95 billion in the same period, versus a forecast for a $99.50 billion surplus in the poll. The country reported a $94.46 billion surplus in December.

