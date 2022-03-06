China Jan-Feb exports rise 13.6% y/y in yuan terms; imports up 12.9%

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's exports rose 13.6% in yuan terms for the January-February period from a year ago, while imports increased 12.9%, customs data showed on Monday.

China's customs agency is due to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

