BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China produced 168.7 million tonnes of crude steel in January-February, up 5.6 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The January-February volume compares with 77.89 million tonnes of crude steel produced in December. Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

