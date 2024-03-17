China Jan-Feb crude steel output surprises with 1.6 % rise on yr

Adds daily output figures in paragraph 4 and World Steel Association figures in paragraph 5.

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output climbed 1.6% in the first two months of 2024 from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, confounding market expectations that production would decline in the low-demand period when many steelmakers carry out maintenance work.

The world's largest steel producer made 167.96 million metric tons of the ferrous metal in January and February.

China releases combined data for January and February to smooth out the impact of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times in the first two months of the year.

The total represents an average daily output of about 2.8 million tons, versus 2.18 million in December 2023 and 2.86 million in the corresponding 2023 period, according to a Reuters calculation based on the official data.

Output of the ferrous metal declined by 6.9% to 77.2 million tons in January, data from the World Steel Association showed last month.

(Reporting by Amy Lv: Editing by Neil Fullick)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.