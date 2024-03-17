China Jan-Feb crude oil output up 2.9 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's January-February domestic crude oil production rose 2.9 % on year to 35.11 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. National crude oil throughput rose 3.0 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 118.76 million tonnes Natural gas production rose 5.9 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 41.7 billion cubic meters (bcm).Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.