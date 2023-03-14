China Jan-Feb crude oil output up 1.8 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's January-February domestic crude oil production rose 1.8 % on year to 34.17 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. National crude oil throughput rose 3.3 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 116.07 million tonnes Natural gas production rose 6.7 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 39.8 billion cubic meters (bcm).Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

