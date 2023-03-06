China Jan-Feb copper imports fall 9.3% to 879,000 tonnes -customs

March 06, 2023 — 11:24 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's unwrought copper imports fell 9.3% during the first two months of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into top consumer China were 879,000 tonnes in January and February, down from 969,289 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, according to the customs data.

