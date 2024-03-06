News & Insights

China Jan-Feb copper imports at 902,000 metric tons - customs

March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's unwrought copper imports rose 2.6% during the first two months of 2024 from the year-earlier period, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products in top consumer China were 902,000 tonnes in January and February, up from 879,000 tonnes in the corresponding period a year earlier, the data showed.

China combines import data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which may fall in either month each year.

