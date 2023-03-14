China Jan-Feb coal output up 5.8 % on year – stats bureau

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China produced 734.23 million tonnes of coal in January-February, up 5.8 % on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. The production of coke used in steelmaking rose 3.2 % in January-February to 77.63 million tonnes.Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

