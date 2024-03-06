News & Insights

China Jan-Feb coal imports rise 23% y/y

March 06, 2024 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by Colleen Howe for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports for the first two months of 2024 reached 74.52 million metric tons, up 23% from the same period a year earlier, data showed on Thursday.

China combines import data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which can fall in either January or February every year.

