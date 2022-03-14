China Jan-Feb aluminium output falls 1.4% y/y to 6.33 mln tonnes

Updates with details of data

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium production fell 1.4% in the first two months of 2022 from the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Primary aluminium output in China, the world's largest aluminium producer, was 6.33 million tonnes in January and February combined, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This compares with 6.45 million tonnes in the first two months of 2021.

The January-February 2022 data, however, indicates that output averaged 107,288 tonnes per day, its highest daily levels since June 2021, according to Reuters' calculations.

The bureau combines data for January and February due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in early February this year.

Output of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - fell 0.5% year-on-year in January-February to 10.51 million tonnes, the bureau said.

This group also includes tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

