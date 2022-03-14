Commodities

China Jan-Feb aluminium output falls 1.4% y/y to 6.33 mln tonnes

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium production fell 1.4% in the first two months of 2022 from the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Primary aluminium output in China, the world's largest aluminium producer, was 6.33 million tonnes in January and February combined, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This compares with 6.45 million tonnes in the first two months of 2021.

