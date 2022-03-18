China Jan-Feb aluminium imports fall 26.2% on year

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports in the first two months of 2022 fell 26.2% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Arrivals of unwrought aluminium and products - which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - totalled 336,007 tonnes in January and February combined, compared with 455,128 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Customs also gave the January import figure as 193,177 tonnes, down 37.3% on year, and the February figure as 142,829 tonnes, down 2.6%. The December total was 243,729 tonnes.

China, the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer, imported a record amount of the base metal in 2021 - 3.2 million tonnes - as higher prices of Shanghai aluminium versus international prices through most of 2021 made imports favourable.

In comparison, China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products rose 22% on an annual basis to 1.03 million tonnes in January-February.

China's bauxite imports in January-February totalled 21 million tonnes, up 23% on year, customs said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

