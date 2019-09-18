China Jan-Aug local govt special bonds issuance at 2.35 trillion yuan - finance ministry

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a total of 2.35 trillion yuan ($331.6 billion) in special bonds in the first eight months of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

For August alone, local government special bonds issuance was at 406.3 billion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Chinese state media reported early this month citing the finance ministry that China's outstanding local government debt was at 21.41 trillion yuan by the end of August.

($1 = 7.0866 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.