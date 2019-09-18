China Jan-Aug local govt special bonds issuance at 2.35 trillion yuan - finance ministry

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's local governments issued a total of 2.35 trillion yuan ($331.6 billion) in special bonds in the first eight months of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a total of 2.35 trillion yuan ($331.6 billion) in special bonds in the first eight months of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

For August alone, local government special bonds issuance was at 406.3 billion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Chinese state media reported early this month citing the finance ministry that China's outstanding local government debt was at 21.41 trillion yuan by the end of August.

($1 = 7.0866 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters