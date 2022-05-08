China Jan-April soybean imports down 0.8% at 28.36 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in the first four months of the year edged down from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday.

China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 28.36 million tonnes in the January-April period, down 0.8% from the same period a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

