News & Insights

China Jan-April fiscal revenue up 11.9% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

May 17, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 11.9% in the first four months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, while fiscal expenditure grew 6.8%, according to the finance ministry on Thursday.

Fiscal revenue grew at a faster pace than the 0.5% gain during the first three months, as the world's second-largest economy is recovering after three years of stringent COVID-19 curbs, but April data suggested the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.