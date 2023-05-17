China Jan-April fiscal revenue up 11.9% y/y

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 11.9% in the first four months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, while fiscal expenditure grew 6.8%, according to the finance ministry on Thursday.

Fiscal revenue grew at a faster pace than the 0.5% gain during the first three months, as the world's second-largest economy is recovering after three years of stringent COVID-19 curbs, but April data suggested the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

