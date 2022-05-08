China Jan-April exports rise 10.3% y/y in yuan terms, imports up 5% - state TV

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's exports during the January-April period rose 10.3% from a year ago in yuan terms, while imports increased 5.0%, State TV reported on Monday, citing data from the customs agency.

Customs is due to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

