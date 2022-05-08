China Jan-April exports rise 10.3% y/y in yuan terms, imports up 5% - state TV

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Martin Pollard

China's exports during the January-April period rose 10.3% from a year ago in yuan terms, while imports increased 5.0%, State TV reported on Monday, citing data from the customs agency.

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's exports during the January-April period rose 10.3% from a year ago in yuan terms, while imports increased 5.0%, State TV reported on Monday, citing data from the customs agency.

Customs is due to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters