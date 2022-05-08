China Jan-April crude oil imports down 4.8% on year - customs

China's crude oil imports during January-April fell 4.8% versus the year-ago period to 171 million tonnes, customs said on Monday.

Natural gas imports during the same period were down 8.9% on the year to 35.87 million tonnes.

