China Jan-April crude oil imports down 4.8% on year - customs

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports during January-April fell 4.8% versus the year-ago period to 171 million tonnes, customs said on Monday.

Natural gas imports during the same period were down 8.9% on the year to 35.87 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

