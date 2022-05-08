China Jan-April coal imports drop 16% as buyers turn to cheap domestic supply

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's coal imports slumped 16% in January-April from a year earlier as traders turned to cheap domestic supply, while rigorous anti-COVID-19 measures across the country also dented demand of the fossil fuel.

China, the world's top coal buyer, shipped in 75.41 million tonnes of coal in the first four months of 2022, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

