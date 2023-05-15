China Jan-April aluminium output up 3.9% y/y at 13.3 mln tonnes - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's primary aluminium production rose 0.8%% to 3.33 million tonnes in April from the same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

For the first four months of the year, China produced 13.3 million tonnes, up 3.9% from the corresponding period in 2022, the data showed.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

