News & Insights

Commodities

China Jan-April aluminium output up 3.9% y/y at 13.3 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

May 15, 2023 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu, Ningwei Qin, Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's primary aluminium production rose 0.8%% to 3.33 million tonnes in April from the same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

For the first four months of the year, China produced 13.3 million tonnes, up 3.9% from the corresponding period in 2022, the data showed.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((qin.ningwei@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.