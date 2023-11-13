News & Insights

China issues updated criteria for tungsten, silver and antimony exports

November 13, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday issued an update of its requirements for exporters of tungsten, silver and antimony for the next two years.

China is a major producer of the three metals.

Enterprises that intend to export tungsten during 2024 and 2025 must have a bank credit line of no less than 200 million yuan ($27.42 million), the ministry said in a document posted on its website.

The requirements also include a track record of exports for tungsten, silver and antimony from 2020 to 2022, while additional requirements will apply for first-time exporters of the metals.

($1 = 7.2936 Chinese yuan)

