China issues updated criteria for tungsten, silver and antimony exports

Rewrites with details on ministry measures, which establish updated criteria for exporting

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday issued an update of its requirements for exporters of tungsten, silver and antimony for the next two years.

China is a major producer of the three metals.

Enterprises that intend to export tungsten during 2024 and 2025 must have a bank credit line of no less than 200 million yuan ($27.42 million), the ministry said in a document posted on its website.

The requirements also include a track record of exports for tungsten, silver and antimony from 2020 to 2022, while additional requirements will apply for first-time exporters of the metals.

($1 = 7.2936 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edmund Klamann)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.