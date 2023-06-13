China issues third set of oil import quotas for 2023, up 20% on last year

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has issued a third batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, bringing the total volume in the first half of this year to 194.1 million tonnes, up 20% compared to the same period last year.

Thirty-three companies, mostly independent refiners, are receiving 62.28 million tonnes of allotments in this round, according to six sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.