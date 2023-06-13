News & Insights

China issues third set of oil import quotas for 2023, up 20% on last year

June 13, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has issued a third batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, bringing the total volume in the first half of this year to 194.1 million tonnes, up 20% compared to the same period last year.

Thirty-three companies, mostly independent refiners, are receiving 62.28 million tonnes of allotments in this round, according to six sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

