News & Insights

Commodities

China issues third batch of rare earth mining quotas for 2023

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

December 15, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Adds 2023 total quota volume

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has set the third batch of rare earth mining output quotas for 2023 at 15,000 metric tons, Industry and Information Technology Ministry said on Friday.

The third batch of rare earth smelting and separation quotas for 2023 has been set at 13,850 metric tons, the ministry said in a statement.

The issuance of the new batch takes the 2023 total rare earth mining quota to 255,000 tons, and the total smelting and separation quota to 243,850 tons.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; editing by David Evans and Angus MacSwan)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.