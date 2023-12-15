China issues third batch of rare earth mining quotas for 2023

Adds 2023 total quota volume

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has set the third batch of rare earth mining output quotas for 2023 at 15,000 metric tons, Industry and Information Technology Ministry said on Friday.

The third batch of rare earth smelting and separation quotas for 2023 has been set at 13,850 metric tons, the ministry said in a statement.

The issuance of the new batch takes the 2023 total rare earth mining quota to 255,000 tons, and the total smelting and separation quota to 243,850 tons.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; editing by David Evans and Angus MacSwan)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.