China issues rules to assess risks in foreign banks' Chinese branches

December 27, 2022 — 04:15 am EST

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have published a set of rules to assess the operational risks of foreign banks' Chinese branches, as well as the support they receive from their global headquarters.

The notice dated Nov. 30 was published on Tuesday on the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's website, spelling out that the watchdog will rate foreign banks based on a broad range of considerations.

