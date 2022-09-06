China issues rules for nickel briquettes delivery in futures market

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange has issued rules for companies seeking to deliver nickel briquettes against its nickel futures contract, in a further step towards allowing the product to be used for trading.

Nickel briquettes, mainly imported from Australia, Madagascar and Canada, are widely traded in China and it is one of the nickel forms accepted by the London Metal Exchange.

But SHFE currently only allows nickel full plate, a purer form, to be used for physical delivery.

Companies with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes of nickel full plate per year and companies with a capacity of 10,000 tpy nickel briquettes are eligible to apply for registration, according to a document issued by the exchange late on Monday.

Allowing briquettes to be used as a deliverable form of nickel will help to boost supply of the tradeable metal and liquidity.

The bourse approved delivery of nickel briquettes in May 2020 in the wake of rapid development of the electric vehicle market in China.

"The exchange is making further regulation changes to accept nickel briquettes delivery to cope with market needs, while the actual date of implementation and specifics have not been made,” said an industry source, who declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

There is little nickel briquettes production capacity in China, however, suggesting that only foreign brands would be able to meet the requirements.

Allowing nickel briquettes for delivery would increase the correlation between nickel futures in Shanghai and London, according to a report by CITIC futures.

Around 80% of LME nickel warehouse stocks are nickel briquettes, while nickel full plate accounts for 15%. It is the opposite in China, with about 85-90% spot stocks being nickel full plate, the report said.

The most-traded nickel contract on ShFE SNIcv1 rose 5.5% on Tuesday to 174,490 yuan ($25,139.75) a tonne by 0625 GMT.

($1 = 6.9408 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

