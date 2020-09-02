China issues new rules to ease bond market entry

Contributors
Judy Hua Reuters
Noah Sin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's central bank, foreign exchange and securities regulators published draft rules on Wednesday meant to ease foreign investors' entry into its vast bond market.

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank, foreign exchange and securities regulators published draft rules on Wednesday meant to ease foreign investors' entry into its vast bond market.

Foreign institutions may trade bond derivatives and exchange-traded funds, and those currently with access to the interbank market may also trade bonds on exchanges, according to documents published by the People's Bank of China.

These changes will standardise market entry and help encourage medium and long-term institutional investment into the Chinese bond market, the PBOC said.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Noah Sin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More