China issues new rules to ease bond market entry

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank, foreign exchange and securities regulators published draft rules on Wednesday meant to ease foreign investors' entry into its vast bond market.

Foreign institutions may trade bond derivatives and exchange-traded funds, and those currently with access to the interbank market may also trade bonds on exchanges, according to documents published by the People's Bank of China.

These changes will standardise market entry and help encourage medium and long-term institutional investment into the Chinese bond market, the PBOC said.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Noah Sin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

